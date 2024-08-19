Delhi Doctors Strike Over Kolkata Rape-Murder, Offer Free OPD Services Outside Health Ministry

Delhi doctors, protesting the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, plan to provide free outpatient services outside the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) resident doctors’ association will offer elective outpatient treatments in 36 specialties, beginning at 11 a.m. outside Nirman Bhawan, as part of their ongoing strike that began on August 12. This strike has led to the suspension of all elective and non-essential services, including OPDs and wards.

The AIIMS resident doctors have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to pass an ordinance that would establish a national law to protect medical professionals and healthcare facilities. They also called for the restoration of peace and order at the state-run RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, highlighting concerns over the increasing violence against doctors, healthcare workers, and medical institutions across India. The doctors believe that a central law with strict penalties would act as a strong deterrent to such violence, providing consistent safety for medical personnel nationwide.

In response to the protests, the Union health ministry has assured the doctors of its commitment to their safety. On August 17, the ministry announced the formation of a committee to suggest measures for ensuring the protection of healthcare professionals, addressing the concerns raised by the AIIMS resident doctors’ association.