Foreign portfolio investors pull out Rs 21,201 crore from Indian equity markets in August

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew Rs 21,201 crore from Indian equity markets in August (August 1-17). As per data, the FPIs continued their relentless selling in the Indian equity markets due to the unwinding of the yen carry trade, recession fears in the US and ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

This came after an inflow of Rs 32,365 crore in July and Rs 26,565 crore in June. Before that, FPIs withdrew Rs 25,586 crore in May on poll jitters and over Rs 8,700 crore in April on concerns over a tweak in India’s tax treaty with Mauritius and a sustained rise in US bond yields. So far this year, FPIs invested Rs 14,364 crore in equities.

On the other hand, FPIs invested Rs 9,112 crore in the debt market in August so far. This has taken the tally to Rs 1 lakh crore so far in 2024.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.