Indian Railways revises timings of this train: Check latest schedule, stoppages

New Delhi: The Northern Railway has announced a revision in the timings of Train No. 15557, the Darbhanga-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express. This adjustment is made due to operational reasons to optimise the train’s schedule.

According to the updated timetable, the train will now arrive and depart earlier at key stations. Passengers are advised to adjust their travel plans accordingly and to check the latest schedule updates before their journey.

Revised timings of Darbhanga-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express:

Tundla Junction

Existing Timing: Arrival at 09:35 AM, Departure at 09:37 AM

Revised Timing: Arrival at 09:32 AM, Departure at 09:34 AM

Aligarh Junction

Existing Timing: Arrival at 10:35 AM, Departure at 10:37 AM

Revised Timing: Arrival at 10:30 AM, Departure at 10:32 AM

Stoppages of Darbhanga-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express:

The train stops at various stations, including Kamtul, Janakpur Road, Sitamarhi, Bairgania, Raxaul, Narkatiyaganj, Bagha, Kaptanganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur, Ayodhya Dham, Lucknow, Kanpur Central, Etawah, Tundla, Aligarh Junction, and finally, Anand Vihar Terminal.

Coach composition of Darbhanga-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express:

The Darbhanga-Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express, a train with a total of 22 coaches, includes eight general second-class coaches for unreserved seating, twelve second-class 3-tier sleeper coaches, and two guard compartments.