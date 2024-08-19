India’s holding of US government securities touch new high

Mumbai: India’s holding of US government securities touched a high of in June. As per data released by the US Treasury Department, the India’s holdings of American securities in June is at $241.9 billion. Japan was the top holder with securities worth over $1.11 trillion, followed by China at the second spot with a holding valued at $780.2 billion in June.

At the third place was the United Kingdom with an exposure of $741.5 billion ahead of Luxembourg at the fourth position with a holding to the tune of $384.2 billion.

Among the countries and jurisdictions, India was at the 12th place owning American government securities worth $241.9 billion in June, higher than $237.8 billion value recorded in May.

Also Read: Southern Railway announces special trains from Kerala: Full list

As per the data, India’s holding is the highest in the last one year and it was at $237.8 billion in May 2024. In April this year, it touched $233.5 billion declining from $240.6 billion in March. In June last year, the exposure was at $235.4 billion.

Other countries/ jurisdictions among the top 10 holders were Canada at the fifth spot with a holding of USD 374.8 billion, followed by Cayman Islands (USD 319.4 billion), Belgium (USD 318 billion), Ireland (USD 308 billion), France (USD 307.2 billion) and Switzerland (USD 287.1 billion). At the 11th position was Taiwan with an exposure of USD 265.9 billion.