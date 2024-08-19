Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah challenges governor’s prosecution order in MUDA land scam case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has filed a writ petition in the High Court challenging the Governor’s decision to permit his prosecution in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam case. His legal team, led by former Advocate General Ravivarma Kumar, argued that Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot bypassed proper legal procedures and ignored the state Cabinet’s advice, violating Article 163 of the Constitution. The hearing is scheduled for 2:30 PM today.

The petition names the Special Secretary to the Governor, the Chief Secretary, and three complainants—social activist TJ Abraham, Mysuru-based Snehamai Krishna, and Pradeep—who had sought the Governor’s permission for Siddaramaiah’s prosecution. Siddaramaiah’s petition asserts that the Governor granted the prosecution request without thoroughly reviewing the necessary documents, thus challenging the validity of the Governor’s decision.

The High Court has agreed to an urgent hearing, and the Governor’s office has been notified. This legal challenge is critical for Siddaramaiah, as the outcome could significantly impact his political career.