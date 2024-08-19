Kerala Man in Russian Army Killed by Ukrainian Shelling

A 36-year-old man from Kerala’s Thrissur, Sandeep, reportedly lost his life in a Ukrainian attack on a Russian military unit, as confirmed by his family. Sandeep, the son of Kankil Chandran from Nairangadi, was serving with the Russian military when the incident occurred. Malayali groups in Russia have indicated that official confirmation from the Indian Embassy is expected on Monday, August 19.

Sandeep’s family was informed that he was part of a 12-member Russian military patrol team that suffered casualties in the attack. The Russian Malayali Association confirmed his identity at a hospital, along with his fellow soldiers. Due to the weekend holidays of Embassy staff, official notifications and photographs are expected to be released the following day.

Sandeep had traveled to Russia with seven others from Kerala on April 2, initially believing they would work at a restaurant in Moscow. However, he later informed his family that he was working in a military canteen and reassured them of his safety. Over time, it became apparent that he might have acquired Russian citizenship through military service, complicating the process of repatriating his body. The tragic news of his death reached his family through a WhatsApp message circulated by the Russian Malayali community, detailing the attack on a group, including Sandeep, in Rostov, Russia.