Kolkata Horror: Autopsy Reveals 14 Injuries, Forceful Penetration, and Strangulation as Cause of Death

The autopsy of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor from Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College has confirmed the brutal nature of her rape and murder. The report revealed over 14 injuries on her body, including severe trauma to her head, neck, and genitals, with manual strangulation identified as the cause of death. The presence of a thick liquid in her genitalia further corroborated the sexual assault, marking the incident as a horrifying crime.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, leading to protests, particularly among healthcare workers in West Bengal and Delhi, who are demanding justice and better security measures. The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the case, scheduling a hearing to address the matter and related issues. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh, while the Kolkata Police have summoned several political figures and doctors for allegedly spreading rumors and revealing the victim’s identity.

The West Bengal government has responded by announcing enhanced safety measures for women in state-run hospitals, including CCTV-monitored ‘safe zones.’ Despite these actions, protests continue, with junior doctors striking for the tenth day in West Bengal, and resident doctors in Delhi extending their strike, demanding a central law to protect healthcare workers. The Union Home Ministry has instructed state police to closely monitor the situation amid the ongoing unrest.