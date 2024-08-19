Kolkata Horror: Bengali Actors Lead Protest March Demanding Justice for Rape Victim

In Kolkata, prominent Bengali actors and filmmakers, including Saswata Chatterjee, Paoli Dam, and Raj Chakrabarty, led a significant protest demanding justice for the 31-year-old trainee doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The protest highlighted the call for a fair and transparent investigation, with actors expressing trust in the Kolkata police but emphasizing the necessity of the march to reinforce their demands for justice.

Rittick Chakraborty and Anjan Dutt stressed the importance of a thorough investigation, with Chakraborty noting that the case had been transferred to the CBI by the Kolkata High Court. Both actors urged the public to remain patient, emphasizing that a rushed inquiry would not lead to proper justice. They advocated for a comprehensive process to ensure all questions surrounding the case are answered.

Paoli Dam, deeply affected by the incident, expressed her concerns over workplace safety, stressing that the victim’s tragic fate highlights a broader issue of inadequate safety measures. The protests, now gaining momentum in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, reflect widespread public outrage and the demand for accountability in this horrifying case.