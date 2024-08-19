Market valuation of 7 of top-10 firms gain by Rs 1.40 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined market valuation of 7 out of the top 10 valued companies increased by Rs 1,40,863.66 crore in the last week. The BSE Sensex gained nearly 1% during the last week which was shortened by a holiday. The BSE Sensex climbed 730.93 points or 0.91%.

Market capitalisation or ‘market cap’ is a measure used to evaluate the total value of a publicly traded company. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price of the company by the total number of outstanding shares. In essence, market capitalisation represents the theoretical value of a company

TCS’s market capitalisation (m-cap) rose by Rs 67,477.33 crore to Rs 15,97,946.44 crore, while Infosys added Rs 36,746.21 crore, bringing its valuation to Rs 7,72,023.49 crore. Bharti Airtel’s valuation increased by Rs 11,727.55 crore to Rs 8,45,123.87 crore, and ICICI Bank’s by Rs 10,913.96 crore to Rs 8,36,115.19 crore.

ITC saw a rise of Rs 8,569.73 crore, taking its market cap to Rs Rs 6,28,399.10 crore, while Reliance Industries added Rs 5,311.4 crore, reaching Rs 20,00,076.41 crore. Hindustan Unilever’s valuation gained by Rs 117.48 crore to Rs 6,45,926.13 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) dropped by Rs 47,943.48 crore to Rs 6,69,058.26 crore. HDFC Bank’s valuation fell by Rs 13,064 crore to Rs 12,43,441.53 crore, and State Bank of India’s by Rs 10,486.42 crore to Rs 7,25,080.10 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.