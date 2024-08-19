Natural foods that help lower cortisol levels and fight stress

Cortisol is a steroid hormone produced by the adrenal glands. It helps regulate blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and inflammation. It is also referred to as the ‘stress hormone’.

However, chronic stress can lead to excessive cortisol production, disrupting the body’s delicate balance. Prolonged elevated cortisol levels can lead to various health issues, including weight gain, sleep disturbances, and weakened immunity. Several factors contribute to increased cortisol levels, including poor sleep, unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, and chronic stress.

Nutritionist Radhika Goel revealed ten foods that can help lower cortisol levels if consumed regularly.

1. Dark Chocolate: This contains flavonoids, which are antioxidants that can help reduce cortisol levels.

2. Bananas: Rich in potassium, bananas support adrenal function and help regulate cortisol levels.

3. Berry: Berries are packed with antioxidants that combat oxidative stress, a byproduct of high cortisol levels.

4. Fatty Fish: Salmon, mackerel, and other fatty fish are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce cortisol and adrenaline levels.

5. Oatmeal: Oats are rich in soluble fibre, which helps stabilize blood sugar levels. Stable blood sugar levels can contribute to lower cortisol levels and improved mood.

6. Green Tea: This popular beverage contains L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes relaxation and reduces cortisol levels.

7. Probiotic: A healthy gut is linked to lower cortisol levels. Incorporate probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt, kefir, and sauerkraut into your diet to support gut health.

8. Nuts: Almonds, walnuts, and other nuts are packed with vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats that support adrenal function and help manage cortisol levels.

9. Avocados: Avocados are rich in potassium and healthy fats, both of which contribute to lower cortisol levels.

10. Citrus Fruits: Oranges and other citrus fruits are excellent sources of vitamin C, which helps reduce cortisol levels and strengthens the immune system.