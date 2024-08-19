Oppo launches new A series smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Oppo launched new affordable A series smartphone in the Indian markets on Monday. The handset named ‘Oppo A3 5G’ is priced at Rs. 15,999. The smartphone is available in a 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. It is sold in Nebula Red and Ocean Blue colours.

Customers can avail of a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1,600 when purchasing the Oppo A3 5G in India using Bank of Baroda, OneCard, and SBI credit card transactions. MobiKwik wallet users can also get Rs. 500 as cashback, according to details on the company’s website.

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Oppo A3 5G runs on ColorOS 14.0.1, which is based on Android 14. The handset sports a 6.67-inch (720×1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

The Oppo A3 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera with a 76-degree field-of-view and an f/1.8 aperture. It also has a 5-megapixel front facing camera with a 78-degree field-of-view and an f/2.2 aperture, for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A3 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS. The phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and an e-compass.

The Oppo A3 5G packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging. The company says that the handset has a MIL-STD 810H durability rating and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.