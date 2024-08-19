Predictions from August 19 to August 25, 2024

**Aries: The Empress**

Ganesha advises you to balance family responsibilities with work, leading to success based on your efforts. However, you might feel overwhelmed by anxiety, and achieving desired results may take time. Family support may help you make decisions regarding marriage. Be mindful of potential physical weakness.

**Auspicious Color:** Green

**Auspicious Number:** 3

**Taurus: The Hermit**

Ganesha says frustration might hinder your ability to complete tasks. Focus on maintaining discipline to accomplish your goals. Emotional distractions could affect your work. Utilize today’s experiences, but be cautious as your partner’s words might hurt you. Hair problems may also increase.

**Auspicious Color:** Purple

**Auspicious Number:** 8

**Gemini: Ten of Wands**

Ganesha notes that the mental burden might make it difficult to concentrate. It’s essential to avoid distractions and focus on work to prevent increased stress. Workload may be heavy today, and it could take time to understand someone fully. Watch out for blood pressure issues.

**Auspicious Color:** White

**Auspicious Number:** 4

**Cancer: Ace of Wands**

Ganesha predicts a favorable day for starting new projects. Resolving family disputes will allow for further positive decisions. While work challenges may arise early in the day, relationships could become strained if minor issues are overemphasized. Adjust your diet according to medical advice to alleviate constipation.

**Auspicious Color:** Blue

**Auspicious Number:** 6

**Leo: Six of Swords**

Ganesha suggests you may confront your past mistakes. Confusion might lead to self-doubt, but those employed could find new opportunities. Partners may acknowledge their errors. Be cautious of throat issues early in the day.

**Auspicious Color:** Red

**Auspicious Number:** 8

**Virgo: Five of Pentacles**

Ganesha advises against viewing current failures as defeats. Despite the complex situation, you have the power to turn things around. Don’t be disheartened by others’ comments; instead, focus on enhancing your work quality. Relationship decisions might hurt you, and there’s a risk of infection-related health issues.

**Auspicious Color:** Blue

**Auspicious Number:** 1

**Libra: The Fool**

Ganesha notes a shift away from old thinking, with some people offering support to improve your mindset. You’ll succeed in your efforts to start anew, especially in your career. Concerns about love life may arise, and increased body heat could cause discomfort.

**Auspicious Color:** Red

**Auspicious Number:** 2

**Scorpio: The Hanged Man**

Ganesha observes that your focus on one issue might prevent you from addressing other important matters. You’ll need to manage multiple responsibilities, finding a balance between personal life and work stability. Relationship anxieties may ease, but stomach inflammation could cause restlessness.

**Auspicious Color:** Saffron

**Auspicious Number:** 1

**Sagittarius: The Tower**

Ganesha warns of stress and anxiety due to sudden health issues. Embrace significant health changes and avoid letting past regrets cloud your thoughts. Financial difficulties may arise from delayed payments, and changes in your partner’s behavior could be troubling. Acidity might increase.

**Auspicious Color:** Pink

**Auspicious Number:** 2

**Capricorn: The Magician**

Ganesha sees success in your efforts to change your situation, though past experiences may cause hesitation in trusting your decisions. Work matters will proceed as expected. Control your emotions and communicate openly with your partner. Back pain might be an issue.

**Auspicious Color:** Grey

**Auspicious Number:** 9

**Aquarius: The Emperor**

Ganesha says you’ll need to work harder than anticipated to achieve your goals. Recognizing this, you’ll strive to improve yourself. Your hard work will be rewarded with a significant position at work, but concerns about relationships and stress-related health issues might persist.

**Auspicious Color:** Yellow

**Auspicious Number:** 5

**Pisces: Queen of Swords**

Ganesha advises staying firm in your decisions despite opposition. Understand why people are resisting and find ways to communicate effectively. Employed individuals may soon receive a new job opportunity. You might consider ending a relationship, and women should be particularly mindful of their health.

**Auspicious Color:** Pink

**Auspicious Number:** 7