Samsung launches Galaxy A06: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy A06 was launched in Vietnam. The Samsung Galaxy A06 is priced at VND 3,190,000 (roughly Rs. 10,700) for the 4GB + 64GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at VND 3,790,000 (roughly Rs. 12,700). The company has not yet announced if the phone will launch in India.

Samsung Galaxy A06 sports a 6.7-inch HD+ screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop-notch for the front camera. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A06 ships with Android 14-based One UI 6 and is confirmed to receive two major Android upgrades and four years of security updates. Notably, the phone is equipped with the Samsung Knox Vault security system.

The Samsung Galaxy A06 has a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. It carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.