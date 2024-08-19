Southern Railway announces special trains from Kerala: Full list

Thiruvananthapuram: The Southern Railway announced special trains from Kerala. These special trains were introduced in anticipation of the heavy passenger traffic expected during the Velankanni Church Festival. The special trains, numbered 06115 and 06116, will run between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Velankanni in Tamil Nadu.

Velankanni Festival special trains timings:

The outbound service, Train No. 06115, will depart from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 15:25 hours on August 21, August 28, and September 4, 2024 (Wednesdays). It is scheduled to arrive at Velankanni at 03:55 hours the following day.

For the return journey, Train No. 06116 will leave Velankanni at 19:10 hours on August 22, August 29, and September 5, 2024 (Thursdays), and is expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 06:55 hours the next morning.

The special trains will feature a diverse coach composition to meet different passenger needs. The train will include 2 AC Two-Tier Coaches, 3 AC Three-Tier Economy Coaches, 4 additional AC Three-Tier Economy Coaches, 6 Sleeper Class Coaches, 2 General Second Class Coaches, 1 Divyangjan Friendly Second Class Coach, and 1 Luggage cum Brake Van.

Velankanni Festival special trains stoppages:

Train No. 06115 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Velankanni:

Departure from Thiruvananthapuram Central: 15:25 (Wednesday)

Arrival at Velankanni: 03:55 (Thursday)

Train No. 06116 Velankanni – Thiruvananthapuram Central:

Departure from Velankanni: 19:10 (Thursday)

Arrival at Thiruvananthapuram Central: 06:55 (Friday)

Intermediate stops include Neyyattinkara, Kulithurai, Eraniel, Nagercoil Town, Valliyur, Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Tanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.

Advance reservations for these festival special trains are now open, and passengers are encouraged to book early to ensure their travel plans are secured during the festive period.