Stock Market: Indian equity indices end flat

Mumbai: Indian equity markets closed nearly flat on Monday. The BSE Sensex ended at 80,424.68, down 12.16 points or 0.02 per cent. The NSE Nifty settled at 24,572.65, up 31.50 points or 0.13 per cent. The day began on a ?positive note, with the Sensex opening at 80,680.25 and Nifty at 24,636.35.

Stocks advanced on BSE were 2,680 against 1,322 stocks that declined. 136 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,138. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 283, and those that hit a 52-week low was 34. In addition, 461 stocks traded in upper circuit and 258 stocks hit the lower circuit.

Top were Hindalco Industries, BPCL, Shriram Finance, Tata Steel and LTIMindtree. Top losers were M&M, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and SBI Life Insurance.

On the sectoral front, except auto and bank, all other indices ended higher with healthcare, IT, metal, oil & gas, power, telecom, media up 0.5-2 percent. The BSE midcap index was up 0.5 percent while smallcap index added 1 percent.