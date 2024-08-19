Tamil Nadu choreographer arrested in Bengaluru for alleged sexual assault

A dance choreographer from Tamil Nadu was arrested by Bengaluru police for allegedly sexually assaulting a young woman in the HSR Layout area on Saturday night. The incident occurred as the woman, a final-year college student, was on her way home after attending a get-together in Koramangala. The accused, who lived in Chandrappanagar, Adugodi, offered her a ride under the guise of helping her get home but instead took her to a secluded location and assaulted her. The police were able to apprehend him by tracing his bike number.

After the attack, the victim, who was left bruised and semi-conscious, managed to contact her friends, who then informed the police. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have formed five teams to further investigate the incident. The Additional Commissioner of Police (East Zone), Raman Gupta, confirmed the case and stated that the investigation is ongoing.

Home Minister G Parameshwara commented on the incident, noting that it is still under investigation whether it was a case of rape or an attempt. He mentioned that medical examinations are being conducted and that the police are following all necessary procedures. The accused was arrested at his home in Adugodi and is currently being questioned by the authorities.