Unruly Woman at Pune Airport Assaults Passengers, Bites CISF Constable

A female passenger was removed from a flight bound for New Delhi from Pune’s Lohegaon airport on Saturday morning after a violent altercation. The woman attacked two passengers, a brother and sister, who were seated in their assigned seats, and also assaulted a CISF constable during the boarding process around 7:45 a.m. The airline crew requested assistance, and CISF constables Priyanka Reddy and Sonika Pal responded to calm the situation. However, the woman’s aggression escalated, leading her to slap and bite Constable Reddy. CISF personnel eventually subdued her and, along with her husband, she was deboarded and handed over to airport police, where a case was registered.

The woman, a homemaker traveling with her husband, a software engineer from Pune, was on her way to Delhi to attend a relative’s funeral. A CISF officer suggested that the woman appeared to be under severe emotional distress, possibly due to a personal crisis. Following the confrontation, the pilot refused to allow her to remain on board, and the airline sought help as her behavior became increasingly erratic and violent.

The brother and sister continued their journey to Delhi, and their statements will be recorded as part of the ongoing investigation. When asked to explain her actions, the woman was uncooperative and did not provide any justification or reasoning for her behavior.