Weather today: IMD predicts rainfall in these states

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Bihar and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In Delhi, scattered rainfall is expected throughout the week. The IMD released a detailed weather update on August 18, providing predictions for the coming days.

Northwest India

Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand until August 24; in Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh on August 20-21; in East Uttar Pradesh from August 21-24; and in East Rajasthan between August 22-24.

West & Central India

Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall throughout the week, with Vidarbha on August 24, Chhattisgarh until August 20, Konkan and Goa until August 22, and the Gujarat region on August 21-22.

East and Northeast India

Heavy rainfall is predicted in Bihar until August 23, Jharkhand until August 21, Odisha on August 20, 23, and 24, West Bengal and Sikkim from August 19-21, and Meghalaya over the next seven days.

South Peninsular India

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Telangana on August 20, and in South Interior Karnataka on August 20-21.

Delhi

The National Capital Region (NCR) is experiencing its longest continuous rainfall spell in 13 years, with 14 consecutive days of rain, as per a Mint report citing the IMD.