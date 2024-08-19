DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSTechnology

WhatsApp to introduce new security feature: Know how it will work

Aug 19, 2024, 07:30 pm IST

Mumbai: Popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp,  is reportedly testing a new safety feature. The new feature will  block spam messages from unknown accounts. This feature will  help users reduce the clutter of unwanted messages. However, the feature will be optional, allowing users to toggle it on in the app’s settings.

The new feature is currently being tested in the beta version of WhatsApp on Android. The feature will automatically block messages from unknown accounts when they exceed a certain volume. This will prevent an influx of spam from contacts not saved in your phone.

If you use the latest beta version of WhatsApp (2.24.17.24) on Android, you can enable this feature by navigating to:

Settings

Click on ‘Privacy’

Click on ‘Advanced’

Here, you will find the option to block unknown accounts, just above the ‘Protect IP address in calls’ feature.

WhatsApp has not yet confirmed a public release date, but it is likely to roll out later this year (probably in the last quarter of 2024).

In addition to spam blocking, WhatsApp has further introduced a new AI-powered feature which will enable users to create custom stickers. By using the ‘Imagine’ tool available in the attachments section, users can generate AI stickers simply by giving commands to Meta AI.

 

