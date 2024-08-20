6.65 Lakh Spoiled Aravana Tins to Be Converted into Fertilizer

The Sabarimala temple authorities have decided to dispose of over 6.65 lakh tins of spoiled aravana, a sacred offering, which have been stored for more than 18 months. A contractor from Ettumanoor has been hired to convert the damaged aravana into fertilizer by next month. The Devaswom Board expects the process to be completed by September, following a court order to dispose of the aravana in an environmentally friendly manner. The contractor will handle the project for a fee of Rs 1.5 crore, ensuring the safe removal and disposal of the spoiled offerings without causing environmental harm.

In January 2023, the sale of aravana at the Sabarimala temple was halted by the High Court due to concerns of pesticide contamination. Although the case was later dismissed due to insufficient evidence, significant financial losses occurred, with over Rs 6 crore worth of aravana becoming spoiled. The aravana is stored in 250 ml paper containers sealed with aluminum lids, which must be handled carefully as they are no longer safe for consumption. The contractor is responsible for securely transporting the containers from Sabarimala to the disposal site, ensuring that they do not reach the public.

The project requires strict adherence to health, safety, and environmental standards during the disposal process to prevent any environmental pollution. The contractor must also comply with all local regulations, ensuring that the disposal is conducted responsibly and without any risk to public health.