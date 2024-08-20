Airline announces 3 new direct flights to Indian cities from UAE

Mumbai: Leading air carrier in India, Indigo will operate 3 new direct flights to Indian cities from UAE. Now, travellers from Abu Dhabi can fly directly to three Indian cities — Mangaluru (IXE), Tiruchirappalli (TRZ), and Coimbatore (CJB).

Abu Dhabi Airports said the additional direct flights from Zayed International Airport (AUH) will be operated by budget carrier Indigo, which now runs 13 routes from the emirate to Indian cities.

The announcement comes as Abu Dhabi Airports reports a 33.5-per-cent increase in passenger numbers for the first six months of the year.

Domestic air traffic in India increased by 7.3 per cent as compared to the year-ago period. Indian airlines carried over 1.29 crore passengers in July. Data released by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed this. However, the air traffic in July was lower compared to 1.32 crore people carried by the domestic airlines in June this year. The market share of IndiGo surged 62 per cent in July while that of Air India dropped to 14.3 per cent.