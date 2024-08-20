Bharat Bandh 2024: What’s Open, What’s Closed on August 21

The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has called for a nationwide Bharat Bandh on Wednesday, August 21, in protest against the Supreme Court’s ruling on SC/ST reservations. The decision, which allows states to create sub-categories within SC/ST groups to prioritize those in greater need, has sparked controversy, with many viewing it as detrimental to the interests of these communities. The bandh aims to challenge this ruling and demand its reversal, garnering support from SC/ST groups across Rajasthan and the country.

In response to the anticipated unrest, security has been heightened across all districts. DGP UR Sahoo emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order, with police instructed to engage in discussions with the groups calling for the bandh and market associations to ensure cooperation. Special attention is being given to Western Uttar Pradesh, where increased police vigilance is expected due to the region’s sensitivity.

During the bandh, emergency services like ambulances and hospitals will remain operational, while essential services critical to public health and safety will continue to function. However, significant disruptions are expected in public transportation, with many private offices and businesses likely to close or operate with reduced staff. Non-essential services may also be suspended or delayed throughout the day.