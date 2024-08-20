Citroen launches 2024 Citroen C3 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The French carmaker Citroen has launched its updated the C3 range in the Indian market. The company recently added an all-new coupe SUV Basalt to its fleet. The 2024 Citroen C3 has been released at the starting price of Rs 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has hiked the prices of the top-end variant by Rs 30,000, featuring the price tag of Rs 9.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2024 Citroen C3 has been offered in a total of eight variants. The list includes an entry-level Live, Shine, Feel, Shine Vibe Pack, Shine Dual Tone Vibe Pack, Shine Dual Tone, Shine Dual Tone Vibe and Shine Turbo Dual Tone. It is now available for booking. Interested customers can visit authorised dealerships and reserve the four-wheeler.

The 2024 edition of the Citroen C3 has been treated with an LED projector headlight setup, automatic climate control, auto-folding ORVMs, signature style split DRLs, and a robust 7-inch digital instrument cluster. The cabin also gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports all wireless care connect technology, including Apple Android and Auto car play.

The 2024 Citroen C3 uses the same 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine. It churns out a maximum power of 82 BHP and 115 Nm of peak torque. The unit is mated with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Apart from this, the company has also introduced the vehicle in 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit as well. It produces a max output of 108 BHP and 190 Nm in 6-speed MT and 205 Nm in 6-speed AT.