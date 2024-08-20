Commodity Market: Gold price decline after five days

Mumbai: Gold price declined marginally in Kerala on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Price of gold is slipping down after five days. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 53,280, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. On Saturday, gold price gained by Rs 840 per 8 gram. On Sunday and yesterday gold remained unchanged.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat at Rs 71,513 per 10 gram, which is down by 0.1% or Rs 71. Silver futures were trading at Rs 84,426/kg, up by 0.1% or Rs 88. In the last 3 days, the prices of gold have gained nearly Rs 1,400/10 gm while silver has gained Rs 4,365/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold edged 0.1% higher to $2,505.92 per ounce. Prices had hit an all-time high of $2,509.65 on Friday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,543.90. Price of spot silver fell 0.3% to $29.39 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3% to $956.41 and palladium shed 0.2% to $930.25.