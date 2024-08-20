Creativity used as justification for drug, alcohol abuse in film industry: Report

The Justice Hema Committee report has revealed troubling findings about the Malayalam film industry, particularly the widespread use of drugs on set, often under the guise of enhancing creativity. This culture of substance abuse, however, frequently serves as a cover for sexual harassment and assault. The report highlights how this toxic environment is perpetuated by the power dynamics within the industry, where victims are often silenced by their peers. A notable case involves an actress who was harassed by a director but was urged by her colleagues to remain silent to avoid disrupting the film’s progress.

The report also exposes the manipulation of fan associations in the industry, where memberships are often bought to artificially boost the star power of certain actors. This manipulation extends beyond mere fandom, as these associations are used to intimidate others, both in theaters and online, through cyberbullying. The committee underscores the problematic nature of these practices, which are deeply entrenched in the industry’s power structure, allowing superstar actors to exert undue influence over creative decisions, often sidelining directors and producers.

In response to these issues, the Hema Committee recommends a strict ban on substance abuse in all film-related workplaces. Additionally, while there is a call for equal pay and better wages for all, committee member Sarada offers a dissenting view, arguing that the industry’s hero-centric nature justifies the current pay disparities, where lead actors overshadow others. This differing perspective reflects the complex challenges in addressing gender inequality and exploitation within the film industry.