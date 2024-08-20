CRPF officer killed in Udhampur

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) inspector, Kuldeep Kumar, was killed in a terrorist attack in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, as the region prepares for upcoming assembly elections. The attack occurred on Monday when terrorists ambushed a patrol team comprising local police and CRPF personnel in the Chill area of Dudu. Despite the security forces returning fire, Kumar sustained critical injuries and later succumbed in the hospital. This incident is part of a recent surge in terrorist activities in the Jammu region, where militants have shifted to jungle warfare and hit-and-run tactics. Additional troops have been deployed, including elite para commandos, to counter these threats.

The attack highlights escalating violence in the area, with previous incidents including the killing of an Army captain in a gunfight in Doda and the deaths of soldiers and a civilian in Anantnag. As the election in Udhampur approaches, set for October 1, security forces are intensifying efforts to track down the perpetrators, using drones and sniffer dogs in a massive manhunt.