Doctor’s Rape-Murder: Kolkata Police Charge Ex-RG Kar Hospital Principal with Corruption

The Kolkata Police have filed a corruption case against Sandip Ghosh, the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, amid an ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of a 31-year-old post-graduate trainee doctor at the hospital on August 9. The West Bengal government has also set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into financial irregularities at the hospital, which have been under scrutiny since 2021. The SIT, led by Inspector General Pranab Kumar, includes senior officials from the state police and the CID.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been questioning Ghosh, who resigned on August 11, for four days regarding his role in the doctor’s murder and his actions following the crime. The CBI is also investigating Sanjay Roy, the main accused, to determine if he acted alone. As part of their probe, the agency is analyzing Roy’s call records and messages.

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the case, highlighting systemic issues related to the safety of female doctors in India. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud stressed that workplace safety is essential for ensuring equality and called for a national protocol to protect young, often overworked female doctors. The Court also expressed concern over the widespread media publication of the victim’s identity and images. The case has drawn significant public attention, and the Calcutta High Court has transferred the investigation to the CBI following petitions from the victim’s family.