Heavy rainfall expected in many parts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several states, warning of heavy rainfall on August 20. States expected to experience significant downpours include West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Kerala. The IMD highlighted that a low-pressure area over south Bangladesh is likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall across East and East-central India over the next three days. The weather agency also forecasted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep during the next 2-3 days.

In Delhi, the Regional Meteorological Centre anticipates a maximum temperature of around 36 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius, with light rain and a generally cloudy sky expected. The IMD also predicted wet spells in the national capital over the next five days. According to IMD scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and the South Peninsular region, with heavy rainfall also predicted in northwestern states like Uttar Pradesh over the next 5-7 days. Delhi NCR is expected to receive light rainfall.

For South Peninsular India, the IMD forecast isolated heavy rainfall in Kerala and Lakshadweep until August 21, in Andhra Pradesh on August 20, and in Karnataka on August 20, 24, and 25. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Lakshadweep on August 20. Meanwhile, in West and Central India, the IMD predicts widespread light to moderate rainfall across central India, Konkan & Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra, with scattered rainfall in Marathwada and Gujarat. In East and Northeast India, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, and Jharkhand until August 23, with Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and other northeastern states likely to experience rainfall on specific days throughout the week.