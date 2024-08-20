IMD issues Orange alert for 4 districts

Karnataka is preparing for severe weather as the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for several districts, predicting heavy rainfall over the next two days. Particularly in North Karnataka, districts like Ballari, Chitradurga, Davangere, and Tumkur are expected to be hit hard by the downpour, prompting authorities to stay on high alert.

In addition to these districts, heavy rain is also forecasted for Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Bagalkote, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, and Yadgiri. The weather department has warned of potential strong winds, ranging from 40 to 50 km per hour, which could increase the risk of damage in these areas. Bengaluru and surrounding regions, including Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, and Chikkamagaluru, are also likely to experience significant rainfall. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Kolar, Ramanagara, and Shimoga districts.

While normal rainfall is expected in areas like Mysore, Mandya, Kodagu, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Belgaum, Bidar, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, and Vijayapur, the state may see a brief break in the rain between August 22 and August 24. However, heavy rains are expected to return to the coastal districts from August 25, keeping the state on alert for further weather disruptions.