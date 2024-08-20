IMD issues orange alert; heavy rain forecast in multiple districts today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall across several parts of Kerala on Tuesday, August 20, prompting an orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts. A yellow alert has also been issued for Alappuzha, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts. Residents in hilly areas have been warned of potential landslides, mudslides, and flash flooding, while low-lying regions face a heightened risk of flooding. The IMD has also prohibited fishing activities along the Kerala coast due to the expected rough seas.

For August 21, a yellow alert is in effect for Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts, with the IMD predicting heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The heavy rain is defined as 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rainfall within 24 hours. Coastal residents are advised to take precautions, as rough seas and strong winds are expected. Securing homes and removing loose objects outdoors are recommended to minimize damage.

In addition to Kerala, the IMD has banned fishing along the coasts of Lakshadweep and Karnataka. From today until August 23, strong winds ranging from 35 to 55 kilometers per hour, along with adverse weather conditions, are anticipated along these coasts. Similar conditions are expected tomorrow across several regions, including the southeastern Arabian Sea, Maldives region, northwestern Bay of Bengal, and various parts of the Bay of Bengal.