India launch date of 2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift announced: Details

Mumbai: Hyundai has announced the India launch date of its feature-loaded SUVs Alcazar. The model is all set to arrive on September 9, this year.

As per reports, the new SUV will get updated front fascia, a new design dual-tone grill, and an improved LED headlight setup with updated DRLs. From the inside, the SUV will be equipped with twin 10.25-inch screens, the same unit as the Creta. The unit will support all the wireless car connect technology, including wireless Android, Apple and Auto carplay.

The model is reported to get front ventilated front, a huge panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera with dynamic guidelines and robust Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The updated Alcazar will continue to use the same a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel, engine. The unit will be mated to a six-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The vehicle is expected to be offered in both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations.