Janmashtami 2024: Indian Railways to operate several special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate several special trains on the occasion of Janmashtami. The national transporter will run 12 special trains from Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu in the months of August to September. It also increased frequency of 14 trains.

Full list of special trains:

Train number 09330 Sehore-Ujjain Special will leave Sehore daily at 20.30 hrs and will reach Shujalpur at 21.20 hrs, Maksi at 22.20 hrs and Ujjain at 23.10 hrs. Sehore-Ujjain Superfast Special will leave Sehore daily at 14.20 hrs and will reach Shujalpur at 15.10 hrs, Maksi at 16.00 hrs and Ujjain at 16.45 hrs. These trains will run till 26th August and will halt at Shujalpur and Maksi stations for two minutes.

Train No. 04863, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Ramdevra Mela Special will leave Bhagat Ki Kothi (Jodhpur) at 00.55 hrs from 21st August to 20th September and will reach Ramdevra at 05.00 hrs. Train No. 04864, Ramdevra-Bhagat Ki Kothi Mela Special train will leave Ramdevra at 06.00 hrs from 21st August to 20th September and will reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 09.55 hrs. On Ramdevra-Bhagat Ki Kothi route, the train will halt at Jodhpur, Raika Bagh, Mandore, Marwar Mathania, Tiwari, Onsia, Marwar Lohawat and Phalodi stations.

Train No. 04865, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Ramdevra Mela Special train will leave Bhagat Ki Kothi (Jodhpur) at 11.50 hrs from 31st August to 20th September and will reach Ramdevra at 15.45 hrs. Train No. 04866, Ramdevra-Bhagat Ki Kothi Mela Special train will leave Ramdevra at 16.30 hrs from 31st August to 20th September and will reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 20.50 hrs.

Train number 01707 Jabalpur-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special train will depart from Jabalpur station every Monday from 2nd September to 28th October at 6:00 am and reach Katni Mudwara at 7:20 am, Damoh at 8:45 am, Sagar at 9:45 am and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station on Tuesday at 12:15 pm.

01708 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Jabalpur Special train will reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station every Tuesday from 3rd September to 29th October, Sagar the next day, Katni and Jabalpur station on Wednesday.

Train number 06115 will run from Thiruvananthapuram Central on 21-28 August and 4th September 2024 (Wednesday). The train will reach Velankanni the next day. Train number 06116 will leave Velankanni on 22 -29 August and 5 September 2024 (Thursday) and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central the next day. The train will stop at Neyyattinkara, Kulithurai, Eraniel, Nagercoil Town, Valliyur, Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam stations.

Train number 04791 Rewari-Gogamedi Mela Special will depart from Rewari at 6:15 am from 20 August to 30 August and from 10 September to 13 September and reach Gogamedi at 10:25 am.

Train No. 04792 Gogamedi – Rewari Mela Special will depart from Gogamedi at 10:55 am from 20 August to 30 August and from 10 September to 13 September and will reach Rewari at 4:30 pm.

Train No. 04795 Rewari – Gogamedi Mela Special will depart from Rewari at 6 pm from 20 August to 29 August and from 10 September to 12 September and will reach Gogamedi at 10:30 pm.

Train No. 04796 Gogamedi – Rewari Mela Special will depart from Gogamedi at 11:20 pm from 20 August to 29 August and from 10 September to 12 September and will reach Rewari at 5:15 am.

Frequency of these trains increased:

Railways has extended (05734) Katihar-Amritsar Weekly Special Express from 22 August to 12 September. (0733) Amritsar-Katihar Weekly Special Express from 24 August to 14 September.

02200 Bandra Terminus-Veerangana Laxmibai Weekly Superfast Special till 31 August 2024. 02199 Veerangana Laxmibai Weekly Superfast Special till 29 August 2024.

04126 Bandra Terminus-Subedarganj Weekly Superfast Special till 27 August 2024. Return train 04125 till 26 August 2024.

01920 Ahmedabad-Agra Cantt Tri-weekly Superfast Special till 1 September 2024. Return train 01919 till 31 August 2024. 01906 Ahmedabad-Kanpur Central Weekly Superfast Special till 27 August 2024 and return train 01905 till 26 August 2024.

04166 Ahmedabad-Agra Cantt Weekly Superfast Special till 29 August 2024. Return train 04165 till 28 August 2024.

04168 Ahmedabad-Agra Cantt Weekly Superfast Special till 26 August 2024. Return train 04167 till 25 August 2024.

These trains will remain cancelled on 20th August:

On 20th August 08756 Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari-Ramtek and 08751 Ramtek-Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari MEMU Special cancelled.

On 20th August Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari-Ramtek and 08755 Ramtek-Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari MEMU Special cancelled.

On 20th August 08282 Tirodi- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari and 08283 Tumsar-Tirodi MEMU Special cancelled.

On 20th August 12856 Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari-Bilaspur Express leaving from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari cancelled.

On 20th August 18110 Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari-Tata and 11202 Shahdol-Nagpur Express cancelled.