Janmashtami 2024: Know Date, Time, And Significance

New Delhi: Janmashtami is a Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, marking His 5251st birth anniversary this year. Krishna Janmashtami will take place on August 26, 2024. Ashtami begins on August 26, 2024, at 03:39 AM and ends on August 27, 2024, at 02:19 AM.

In Mathura and Vrindavan, Janmashtami celebrations begin 10 days before the festival, featuring a variety of cultural and religious events such as Rasleelas, Bhajans, Kirtans, and Pravachans.

In Vrindavan, which is home to over 400 Krishna temples, a special midnight ritual known as the ‘Abhishek’ takes place, where devotees gather to witness the deity being bathed in milk, yogurt, honey, ghee, and water to celebrate Krishna’s birth.

A significant tradition in these cities is the Chappan Bhog, a grand offering of 56 different dishes served as prasad to devotees.

Additionally, Dahi Handi events are held, inspired by Lord Krishna’s childhood love for butter and his playful antics. During these events, groups of young men form human pyramids to break a suspended earthen pot filled with curd.