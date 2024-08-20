Janmashtami 2024: Western Railway announces special train to this city: Details

Ahmedabad: The Western Railway (WR) will run a Janmashtami Festival Special Train. This special train will operate between Ahmedabad and Okha at a special fare. There will be two trips of Ahmedabad-Okha Superfast Special.

It will depart from Ahmedabad at 7.45 am on August 25 and reach Okha at 5 pm the same day. The return train Okha-Ahmedabad Special will depart from Okha at 5.30 am on August 26 and reach Ahmedabad at 3 pm the same day.

The train will halt at Chandlodia, Viramgam, Surendranagar, Thane, Wankaner, Rajkot, Hapa, Jamnagar, Khambhaliya and Dwarka stations en route in both directions. This train will have sleeper and general category coaches. Booking will start from July 31.AM