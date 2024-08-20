Jesna Case: CBI to Visit Mundakkayam After Witness Claims Seeing Missing Girl

The CBI team investigating the Jesna missing case is set to visit Mundakkayam to follow up on a new lead after a former lodge employee claimed to have seen a girl resembling Jesna at the lodge just days before her disappearance in 2018. The lodge, located near the Mundakkayam bus stand, has rooms on the upper floors accessible by a staircase. The woman reported seeing the girl with a boyfriend near the staircase leading to room no. 102 on the second floor. However, the lodge owner, Biju Xavier, denied the claim and mentioned that the Crime Branch had previously investigated the lodge.

Jesna Mariya Thomas, a second-year B.Com student at St Dominic College, went missing in March 2018 after visiting a relative’s home in Mundakkayam. CCTV footage later showed her in Erumeli, but she never returned home. Despite extensive efforts to contact her, no response was received. The initial investigation involved scrutinizing two lakh phone numbers and visiting locations such as Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kodagu after reports surfaced of Jesna being seen in various places. The investigation focused heavily on her home, with her family members, including her father James, undergoing multiple interrogations.

From the outset, the case has been shrouded in mystery, with investigators exploring various theories, including murder, suicide, elopement, and connections to international terrorist organizations. Suspicion initially fell on Jesna’s father, a friend, and other notable individuals, but no concrete evidence was found. The CBI’s latest efforts aim to determine whether the recent sighting at the lodge is linked to Jesna’s disappearance.