Kerala based travel services operator gets approval to start an airline

Kochi: A travel services operator based in Kerala- has received the Civil Aviation Ministry’s initial nod to start an airline. Kozhikode-based travel service operator Alhind Group has received initial approval from the Civil Aviation Ministry to start an airline.

Alhind Group is looking to start airline operations by the end of this year after receiving another important clearance, the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The airline named ‘ — Alhind Air’ will start flying with three ATR-72 turboprop planes.

Alhind Air will initially focus on regional routes in South India, connecting Kochi with Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Chennai. They will make an investment of Rs 200 crore to Rs500 crore as it adds more planes into the fleet.

Founded in the 1990s, Alhind Tours and Travels is a leading player in the travel and tourism sector in Kerala. Alhind Group offers services including air ticketing, holiday packages, Hajj-Umrah services, visa, and money exchange. The group is also the General Sales Agent (GSA) for many airlines claims to have a turnover of over Rs 20,000 crore and more than 130 offices in India and overseas.

Alhind Air is the third airline company from a Kerala to announce its entry into the aviation sector. In July, Dubai-based Malayalees’ Zett Fly announced the launch of Air Kerala, and in March, Manoj Chacko’s Fly91 hit the skies operating services between Goa, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Sindhudurg.