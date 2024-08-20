Kerala Police: No Case from Hema Report; Govt Allocates Rs 1 Crore for Film Policy

The Kerala Police have stated that no case can be filed based on the Hema Committee report, citing a lack of specific details regarding individuals, locations, and circumstances. This report, submitted to the DGP four years ago, has nonetheless sparked widespread discussion in the film industry. The government may be compelled to address the report’s recommendations, particularly the call for an independent system to prevent injustices in the industry.

In response to the report’s release, the Kerala government’s cultural department has allocated Rs 1 crore to hire a consultancy firm to develop a comprehensive film policy. This policy will study and address various industry issues. The allocation follows a request from the MD of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation to Minister Saji Cherian for the release of funds. The move is seen as part of the government’s broader effort to reform the film industry in light of the report’s findings.

The Justice Hema Committee, established in 2017 to investigate challenges faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, handed over its 233-page report to the government on December 31, 2019. The report, made public on August 19, revealed widespread exploitation, misogyny, and sexual demands imposed on women in the industry. Despite redacting sensitive information to protect privacy, the report has shed light on the oppressive practices within the industry, where those who refuse to cooperate face severe backlash and exclusion.