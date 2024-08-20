Know how to cancel Indian Railways’ UTS ticket

New Delhi: Indian Railways introduced the Unreserved Ticketing System, i.e., the UTS App, in 2014. This app allows users to book tickets from some selected stations. This app allows users to book tickets from stations within 200 km, with the exception of the travel date. The Ministry of Railways has abolished all service charges for purchasing tickets on UTS using credit and debit cards.

The Ministry of Railways announced the withdrawal of the service charge on credit/debit card transactions for travel ticket purchases at Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS)/Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters on March 14, 2018.

Step 1: Go to the UTS app and log in using your credentials. Then, click on the ‘Cancel’ button.

Step 2: A new site opens, and it will show all the tickets eligible for cancellation. There is a flat cancellation fee of Rs 30. If you have purchased tickets worth less than Rs 30, they will not appear in this window. You must click the ‘CANCEL TICKET’ button shown in this window.

Step 3: The app will ask for confirmation about your decision to cancel the ticket. Press ‘OK’ to cancel the ticket booked on the UTS app.

Step 4: A new pop-up message will flash, and it will show you how much refund you are going to receive after deducting the cancellation charge.