Know most common jeans types

Skinny Jeans

Skinny jeans are skin hugging as the name suggests and just snuggle you. For showing off the perfect shape of your legs, these are the best option in the market. They are usually very stretchy and come in different cuts for you too chose as per your choice.

Boyfriend Jeans

It is tighter around your hips and loosens down on your legs. These are great for you if you have thicker thighs. Avoid them if you are on the shorter side of the size scale because they will make you look even shorter.

Cigarette Jeans

Cigarette jeans are straight and narrow and very well flattering. What makes them different from your regular skinny jeans is the fact that they do not cover your ankles and fall just above them. This jeans for girls is the perfect fit for anyone who wants to flaunt her curves.

Jeggings

Jeggings follow the same leggings rule and are with a waistband instead of your regular buttons and zips. This easy to wear jeans for girls is the best jean twist added to your regular jeans ever.

Ripped Jeans

We used to throw away the jeans that got torn and now, we cut out jeans using blades and sandpaper for the cool quotient. Ripped jeans have become super famous and everyone’s favorite. Near thighs, at the back, in front, one leg, whole leg, etc etc. no matter what’s the placement, Rips are in!