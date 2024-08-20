Mahindra releases official statement on Ranthambore forest incident

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country, Mahindra has released an official statement on Ranthambore forest incident. Earlier on August 15, Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur Forest Department had seized 12 Mahindra Thar and 2 Scorpio SUVs for illegally entering the the Ranthambore National Park. These vehicles were found in Zone 8 of the park. The authorities also seized 5 more vehicles from nearby hotels. The confiscated vehicles, with number plates from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, were involved in an unauthorized entry into the tiger reserve.

These vehicles were part of a private safari led by a tour organiser called Adventure Tours.

‘We understand that in connection with an adventure event there was an incident of some vehicles entering Tiger Zone B of Ranthambore. We would like to clarify that the said event was organised by a third party who uses Mahindra vehicles for the activity. As a responsible OEM, we will investigate the matter to find out any violation on the part of the organisers of the event. We strongly condemn any act of violation and will fully support the administration who is investigating this incident,’ Mahindra said in a statement.

A Mahindra spokesperson said to media that they will investigate the matter to find out any violation on the part of the event organisers.

Divisional Forest Officer Ramanand Bhakar reported that a significant number of vehicles, 12 to 15, entered the park on the evening of August 15 when the reserve was closed for the monsoon season. The department is investigating how these vehicles bypassed the surveillance. Despite the safari being closed due to monsoon conditions, luxury cars attempted an adventure trip, breaching the restricted areas meant for approved vehicles only.

The forest department on Saturday, imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh each on 14 SUV owners.The fine was imposed in accordance with Section 27/51 the Wildlife Act of 1972. Of the 14 vehicles seized by the forest department, 12 were released after the payment of Rs 1 lakh per vehicle , while two other vehicles owned by the organisers were confiscated.