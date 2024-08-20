Metro Service Suspended Between Nagasandra and Peenya Industry; Commuters Face Long Queues

Bengaluru’s metro commuters are facing significant disruptions as the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) halts services between Peenya Industry and Nagasandra for signaling tests. This suspension, which began today, has led to overcrowding and long queues, particularly at Peenya Industry metro station, where only one entrance gate is open, causing frustration among passengers.

The service disruption will continue on August 20, 23, and 30, with additional shutdowns planned for September 6 and 11. These interruptions are part of the testing process for the extended metro line from Madavara to Nagasandra, affecting train schedules on the Green Line. In response, BMRCL has announced adjustments, including an earlier last train departure at 10:00 pm on August 24 and a delayed start of services at 7:00 am on August 25.

Commuters have voiced their displeasure on social media, highlighting the inconvenience caused by the restricted entry at Peenya station. Despite efforts by station staff to manage the crowd, the situation remains challenging. The disruptions are limited to the Green Line, with the Purple Line unaffected.