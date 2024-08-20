Oppo launches two new smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Oppo has launched two new smartphones—Oppo A3 and Oppo A3x—globally. Both Oppo A3 and A3x 4G are equipped with a 6.67-inch LCD HD+ display, offering a smooth 90Hz refresh rate which could reach up to 1000 nits of peak brightness.

Both smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 6S Gen 1 chipset, paired with the Adreno 610 GPU for enhanced graphics. The devices come with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which could be expanded further by using a microSD card. Both the devices run on the ColorOS 14 operating system, which is based on Android 14OS.

Oppo A3 4G features a 50-megapixel autofocus (AF) main sensor along with a flicker sensor for enhanced photography. On the front, it comes with a 5-megapixel front shooter. On the other hand, Oppo A3x 4G comes with an 8-megapixel rear shooter and a 5-megapixel front shooter.

Both smartphones are powered by a large 5100mAh battery, with extended usage throughout the day- claims the company. They support 45W fast charging, which allows for quick power-ups and less downtime.

Oppo has packed the A3 and A3x with several useful features, including NFC, 4G Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the Malaysian global site, it was stated that the Oppo A3x is available in three configurations:

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: RM399 (around Rs 7,500)

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: RM499 (around Rs 9,500)

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: RM599 (around Rs 11,200)