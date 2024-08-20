Outrage Erupts as Nainpur-Jabalpur Train Collides with Iron Rod on Track

An investigation has been launched into a suspected act of sabotage after the engine of the Nainpur-Jabalpur train collided with an iron rod placed on the tracks near Kachhpura station, sparking fears of terrorism and deliberate sabotage. Fortunately, the train did not derail, but this incident marks the second case of alleged sabotage within two days. In a similar incident, twenty coaches of the Sabarmati Express derailed in Kanpur after hitting an object on the track. An FIR has been filed against unknown individuals, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate.

The FIR, lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s Section 125 and the Railways Act, describes how a piece of old rail line was deliberately placed on the tracks, leading to the Sabarmati Express derailment. A team of experts from the Intelligence Bureau, Railway Protection Force, and Anti-Terrorist Squad is investigating the incident. The authorities are working to determine the motives behind these acts and are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

These incidents have ignited widespread outrage and concerns over the increasing frequency of sabotage attempts targeting India’s railways. Many have taken to social media to express their fears, with some suggesting the need for preventive systems to detect obstructions on railway tracks and others warning of a larger, more sinister plan against the nation’s critical infrastructure.