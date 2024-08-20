Power Outage Alert: Areas Affected from 10 AM to 4 PM on August 21

Bengaluru residents will face a power outage on Wednesday, August 21, from 10 am to 4 pm due to essential maintenance and infrastructure upgrades. This disruption, managed by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), is part of ongoing efforts to improve the city’s energy grid and infrastructure.

The outage will affect various neighborhoods across the city, including Krishnananda Nagar, RMC Yard, Marappana Palya, Yeshvantpur Industrial Area, and many others. This planned maintenance involves activities such as water supply improvements, infrastructure modernization, pole relocations, transitioning from overhead to underground cables, and tree pruning. BESCOM acknowledges that there have been recent fluctuations in power availability and apologizes for the inconvenience.

Residents are advised to prepare for the outage, which is scheduled during a time when many people are off work, potentially reducing demand on the grid. The utility company appreciates the public’s understanding as they carry out these critical upgrades to enhance the overall power supply and service reliability.