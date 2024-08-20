Pune Porsche crash: Two arrested for allegedly tampering with suspects’ blood samples

The Pune Police have arrested two individuals accused of tampering with blood samples in the Porsche accident case, where a fatal crash claimed the lives of two IT professionals on May 19. The arrests were made by the crime branch, as confirmed by Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. The suspects allegedly swapped the blood samples of two friends of the main accused, a minor, who was reportedly driving under the influence.

The crime branch had earlier registered a case against the minor’s parents and several doctors from Sassoon Hospital for conspiring to manipulate evidence. The minor, who was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), is set to appear in court for a remand hearing. The incident sparked national outrage, leading to an investigation into the conduct of the JJB members who approved the bail. The minor was also required to write an essay on road safety as part of his bail conditions.

CCTV footage revealed the minor consuming alcohol before the crash, and the Pune Police have since filed a 900-page charge sheet against seven individuals, including the minor’s parents and grandfather. The investigation continues as authorities work to uncover more details related to the incident.