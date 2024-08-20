SC Criticizes WB Govt Over Law & Order, Forms Task Force for Doctors’ Safety

The Supreme Court has taken up a suo motu petition following the horrific rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical Hospital in Kolkata, an incident that has ignited national outrage. A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud expressed grave concern over the widespread media publication of the victim’s name, photographs, and videos, emphasizing the violation of her dignity. The Chief Justice referenced the Nipun Saxena case, which ruled that the identities of sexual crime survivors should not be disclosed, questioning the lack of respect shown to the young doctor.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Justice Chandrachud announced the creation of a National Task Force. This body will be responsible for providing recommendations on enhancing the safety of both senior and junior doctors across India, with the aim of preventing similar incidents in the future. The postmortem report revealed multiple external and internal injuries on the victim’s body, but it did not confirm rumors about broken bones or gang rape, despite speculation that such severe injuries could not have been inflicted by a single attacker.

The case has faced scrutiny over the police’s handling of the investigation, including delays in allowing the victim’s parents to see her body and concerns over the postmortem report. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe following an order from the Calcutta High Court, which responded to the family’s dissatisfaction with the police inquiry. The CBI has already questioned Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, multiple times in connection with the case.