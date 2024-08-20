Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on August 20. BSE Sensex closed 378.18 pts or 0.47% higher at 80,802.86. NSE Nifty ended at 24,698.85, up by 126.20 pts or 0.51%.

Stocks advanced on BSE were 2,295 against 1,599 stocks that declined. 117 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,011. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 278, and those that hit a 52-week low was 21. In addition, 355 stocks traded in upper circuit and 186 stocks hit the lower circuit.

Biggest gainers included SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finserv, Shriram Finance and IndusInd Bank. Top losers were ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, Cipla and Apollo Hospitals.

Except FMCG, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with bank, healthcare, IT, metal, power up 0.5-1 percent. The BSE midcap index rose 1 percent while smallcap index added 0.5 percent.