This oil helps to prevent heart troubles

Mustard oil is an excellent way to cure cold, cough and other such issues. It fights heart troubles too. It helps digestion, which can be huge trouble during winters, helps in the regulation of circulatory and excretory systems. Include mustard oil in your food or while cooking to reap the benefits of this oil.

Mustard oil is an integral part of the North and East Indian kitchen. The oil is extensively used for cooking, making pickles, for massaging. Read on to know how mustard oil massage is good for your health. A comforting massage calms not only the body but also the mind. A good massage helps in boosting blood circulation and provides a variety of other health benefits. It has a holistic healing effect. And oil enriched with curative properties can do a world of good to amplify the results of a massage.

A good massage with mustard oil improves blood circulation, thereby keeping joint and muscle pain away during cold weather conditions. It is rich in anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants, cleanses the skin by opening the pores, removes toxins by stimulating the sweat glands.