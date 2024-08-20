Tremors of magnitude 4.9 and 4.8 jolt Jammu and Kashmir

On Tuesday morning, two back-to-back earthquakes struck Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, with magnitudes of 4.9 and 4.8 on the Richter scale. The first tremor was recorded at 6:45 a.m., followed by the second at 6:52 a.m. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported the specifics of the quakes, including their epicentres and depths. The first quake had a depth of 5 km, located at latitude 34.17 N and longitude 74.16 E, while the second was at a depth of 10 km, positioned at latitude 34.20 N and longitude 74.31 E.

Video footage from the region showed visible effects of the tremors, such as ceiling fans shaking, indicating the intensity of the seismic activity. Despite the noticeable impact, officials confirmed that there were no reports of casualties or property damage. The quakes, though significant in magnitude, did not cause any immediate harm, according to information provided by PTI.

The twin earthquakes have drawn attention due to their close timing and location within Baramulla district in north Kashmir. Officials continue to monitor the situation, but as of now, the region has been spared from any major damage or loss of life. The NCS updates have provided critical data to help assess the impact and potential aftershocks in the area.