Two earthquakes hit Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Two moderate intensity earthquakes, measuring 4.9 and 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale, struck Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla on Tuesday morning. There were no reports of loss of life or damage to property.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the coordinates of first earthquake was latitude 34.17 degrees north and longitude 74.16 degrees east. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Baramulla district and its depth was 5 km inside the earth. The coordinates of second earthquake was 34.20 degrees north and longitude 74.31 degrees east. The epicentre of the second earthquake was also in Baramulla district and it occurred at a depth of 10 km.

Also Read: Mahindra releases official statement on Ranthambore forest incident

Kashmir Valley is seismologically situated in an earthquake-prone region. On October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed over 80,000 people across the line of control in Kashmir.